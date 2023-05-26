KAMPALA — Hon. Nathan Nadala Mafabi is once again contesting for a seat on the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) Council.

The Budadiri County West legislator bounces back after 2 years of waiting, following the 2020 elections in which he contested, won the popular vote with 576 votes but due to technicalities in the Accountants Act, 2013, he was unable to become a member of the Governing body of accountants.

Speaking to us over this matter, the legislator from the East who also doubles as the Chairman of the Bugisu Cooperative Union, was very enthusiastic to serve a profession he has belonged to for over 30 years.

“I joined the profession as a Member in 1993 at 26 years after completing the my CPA course from Kenya, he said. He added that by the time he enrolled for the CPA course at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Accountants Statute that birthed the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU, was not yet enacted. His choice to study far away from home was guided by his appreciation for the accountancy profession.

“By the time I joined ICPAU as a member, I was the youngest of the 32 members then” he said. This however did not stop me from growing as a professional. With the help of seasoned members in the profession, for example CPAs George William Egaddu, N.A.Thakkar, F. Mungereza, Joseph Baliddawa, Late. Bahemuka among others, I was able to make the strides I have made.

Regarding his bid for election, the legislator says that, whereas a lot has been achieved over the 30 years ICPAU has been in existence, a lot more can be done to position the Institute and its core stakeholders as the leaders in the financial and economic matters of Uganda and beyond.

If elected onto the Council of ICPAU, the legislator plans to lead the 10-member governing council to develop strategies that are focused on member growth and transformation, institutional growth and continuity, reclaiming the space of the accountants by weeding out masqueraders, enhancing transparency and ethical practices, and ensuring that the examination system is credible and relevant among others.

Apart from being a legislator and chairperson of BCU, Hon. Is a Practising Accountant with MTC Associates since 1999, he is a Farmer, a Teacher, a Lawyer and an Economist.

