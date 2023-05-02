KAMPALA – The State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola was on Tuesday morning shot dead.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, Engola was killed by his bodyguard on his way from his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

“Yes. Go to Kyanja, there is a shooting. A soldier has shot his boss,” Owoyesigire told this publication in a brief telephone interview.

More details to follow…

