KAMPALA — The Management of Tembo Steels (U) Ltd, which owns the building housing Medipal International Hospital in Kololo has evicted the medical facility for failing to clear rent arrears amounting to the tune of UGX 1.3 billion.

In an eviction notice served to the hospital proprietor Dr Adnan Khan, Tembo Steels (the landlord) indicated that the UGX1.3 billion arrears had accumulated way back in June last year and the tenant had promised to clear before September same year.

The facility was served with a notice to vacate the premises in September 2022 and until today it had not left.

“Reference is hereby made to the numerous reminders sent to you and the meetings held with us where you promised to clear your overdue rent obligations totalling $365,557 (over Shs1bn),” reads the notice authored by Manish Kalia, General Manager, Tembo Steels, to Medipal proprietor, Dr Adnan Khan.

“Management of Tembo Steels Uganda, after careful consideration, has decided that you pay up your outstanding rent of $365,557 by September 30, 2022, and prepare to vacate the building by December 31, 2022,” the notice added.

According to documents seen by this website, the hospital pays $26000 every month for rent. That is about shs 97 million.

Manisha Kaila, the general manager of Tembo Steels added that, “in your reply of 30th June 2022 you committed yourself to pay outstanding rent, However, nothing has been paid up to date.

Management of Tembo Steels Uganda Limited after careful consideration has decided that you pay up your outstanding rent of $365557 by 30th September 2022 and prepare to vacate the building by 31st December 2022.”

Medipal is among private hospitals in Kampala that were charging exorbitant fees to treat Ugandans of Covid-19.

High-profile figures from the government, business community, and army chose Medipal for its superior medical services.

Medipal International Hospital didn’t respond to our request for a comment on the ongoing eviction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading