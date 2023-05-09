KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has yet again termed the gun killers as ‘pigs’ who are cowards.

Museveni was conveying his condolences to the family of the late Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, also known as Isama Olaxes who breathed last on Saturday evening.

Alias Jajja Iculi, the President of Uganda’s Bloggers Association succumbed to injuries he sustained from the unknown shooter in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb when he was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr. Waswa Mathias.

“Condolences on the death of the blogger, Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli. I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter-arguments,” Museveni Twitted.

He added, “Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out-argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished.”

“Do you remember the Bijambiya in Masaka? Most of those suspected killers are in the courts of law today. Do you remember the Kiddawalime group? Most of them are either dead or in prison. Kiddawalime himself was among the dead.”

He said, “I have sent ‘mataaba’ to the family. The State House Comptroller will deliver it. Sympathy to the family of Isma. We stand with you and we shall punish the killer.”

