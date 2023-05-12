KAMPALA, UGANDA: Police in Kampala cordoned off Yako Bank at Raja Chambers after an Indian money lender was Friday afternoon shot and killed by a yet-to-be-identified gunman.

Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting happened at around 1 pm inside the bank which is located at Raja Chambers on Parliamentary Avenue a few meters from the Parliament of Uganda.

Eyewitnesses say a police officer identified as Ivan Wabwire shot and killed the bank employee initially had a misunderstanding before he pulled the trigger on Friday afternoon.

“He had taken a loan and had issued with servicing it. Today he came and a misunderstanding developed between him and the deceased. The police officer shot dead the moneylender,” said an eyewitness who preferred anonymity to the story.

Another eyewitness said he heard three bullets being fired at the scene only to see a police officer leaving shortly. “He later jumped on a boda and left,” he said.

The victim only identified as Utam, an employee at the bank is a brother to Raj, also a popular money lender in Kampala.

The development comes against the backdrop of shootings that have happened in the previous weeks involving prominent persons.

On May 2nd, the State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun on himself.

And just last week on Saturday, May 06, popular Ugandan vlogger, Ibrahim Tusubira alias Jjajja Ichuli, aka Isma Olaxxes was shot dead by unknown persons as he returned home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

By press time, police were yet to issue a statement on the murder incident but security agencies had already cordoned off Parliament Avenue as they try to establish the cause of the shooting

