KAMPALA – British High Commission Kampala has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

From 04 May until 15 May the British High Commission is hosting events marking several days of reflection, celebration and community partnership. Events include: The Coronation ‘Big Lunch’, celebrating the contribution of UK-linked charities and social enterprises in Uganda; and ‘The Big Help Out’, which will highlight the work of Ugandan organisations supporting local communities, with British High Commission staff visiting and providing hands-on support.

On 11 May, a reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence brought together partners from Government of Uganda, civil society, the diplomatic corps, British businesses and friends from across Uganda to celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with British food and drink and a performance from Brass for Africa – a UK-founded but African-led charity that improves young people’s lives through music.

At the ‘Big Lunch’, held on 04 May, the High Commissioner’s residence played host to representatives from 18 UK-linked organisations working in Uganda and reflecting the themes of the Coronation – sustainability, youth, community and diversity.

The ‘Big Lunch’ allowed organisations to meet each other and to learn and share the tremendous contributions they are making – from protecting Uganda’s wildlife, to supporting education in rural communities, to creating livelihoods for female entrepreneurs. His Majesty The King has himself established more than 20 charities over 40 years, including The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation and The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF). The Prince’s Trust International has been running since 2015, with programmes present in over 20 countries within the Commonwealth including Uganda and beyond across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Europe.

The Coronation Reception, on 11 May, gave guests the opportunity to witness elements of the Coronation which took place on 6 May in Westminster Abbey, where Britain’s monarchs have been crowned since 1066. The Coronation event combined ancient rituals with modern and personal touches that reflect the King’s role today and look towards the future, as he pledged to serve the nation and Commonwealth.

This historic milestone – the first Coronation in 70 years – brought the nation together, with celebrations and events taking place across the UK, the Commonwealth and 280 diplomatic missions around the world. More than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s Armed Forces – and nearly 40 Armed Forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries [including Uganda] – marched in procession on London’s Mall, escorting Their Majesties to the Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

“Speaking at the reception on 11 May, H.E. Kate Airey OBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda, noted that the Coronation was both a historic and a deeply personal event, reflecting His Majesty’s commitment “not to be served but to serve”. She also described it as a demonstration “That one can hold on to ancient and deep traditions, and cherish them. But also recognise that these same traditions can change and adapt and that they do not break in the process, but instead become stronger – more inclusive and loved across the generations.”

On 15 May, British High Commission teams will be highlighting the work of five Ugandan organisations that exemplify the core themes of The Coronation and British society, sustainability, youth, and diversity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related