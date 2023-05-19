MBARARA CITY — A Police officer identified as NO.50158 PC Opio Charles attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU) Mbarara on Friday evening shot and killed CPL Yeremiah Paper, a UPDF Officer attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade at Police/ Prison Cell, police have said.

Junior police spokesperson Polly Namaye has confirmed the Friday evening incident that happenedat the residence of FFU opposite bank of Uganda Mbarara branch, police has said.

“The Territorial Police in Mbarara is actively investigating a case of shooting that happened today 19th May 2023 at about 1800hrs,” Namaye said— relating preliminary findings to misunderstanding between that led to the fatal shooting.

“We have arrested the suspect and he is being held at CPS Mbarara while the gun suspected to have been used in the murder has been recovered and exhibited,” the police said.

She added that the body of the deceased has been conveyed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

We shall give more updates on the progress of the investigation in due course. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased”.

This incident occurs at a time when the public is raising concerns about gun violence in Uganda. Just the day before, a police officer had shot and killed a money lender, leading to questions about gun management by law enforcement officials in the country.

