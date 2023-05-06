KAMPALA – Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, Isma Olaxes, also known as Iculi, has been shot dead, reports say.

Isma is said to have been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The President of Uganda’s Bloggers Association demise comes just days he warned in one of his vlogs that there were plans to kill him.

Police confirmed the incident, noting that they are actively investigating the matter.

Isma Olaxes was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr. Waswa Mathias.

“Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime,” said Luke Owoyesigyire – Deputy police spokesperson.

“As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” he added in a statement.

