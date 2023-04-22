KAMPALA —World cultural leaders subscribing to AIDO Network International, a non-profit organization that uses culture as a vehicle to create an environment without abuse and discrimination will meet in Uganda in early June, organisers have said.

Ms. Harriet Akisa, who heads the cultural docket in AIDO Uganda Chapter told reporters on Friday that delegates largely queens and kings from Africa, Carrebean, the UK and other parts of the world will be in Uganda on a four-day working visit between 1st to 4th June.

Ms. Akisa said the delegates including local and foreign cultural heads will meet President Museveni in Soroti city before holding dinner in Kampala.

She said that the meeting in Uganda seeks to strengthen cooperation among key stakeholders in the areas of human rights, reparations and revival of traditional cultural values in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and will focus on culture as a unifying force between Africa and her diaspora.

Allan Kanyike Bwete, the Deputy Executive Director of AIDO network Uganda said the network is a non-governmental organisation which brings together 645 traditional cultural institutions, as well as other stakeholders in the culture, education, religious youth entrepreneurship and sporting communities in 12 countries in Africa and Europe.

“Its overall objective is to advance an agenda for the growth and development of Africa both on the continent and in the diaspora,” he said, noting that it is being implemented through initiatives to promote awareness of human rights; advocacy for equality, justice and the rule of law; promoting business and investment; and using culture to promote unity, development and social change.

‘AIDO continuously mobilizes resources through various means, to implement projects and programmes in human rights, culture and heritage, capacity building and training, sensitization, advocacy for the voiceless and media outreach, among other areas,’ he explained.

Kenya Convention

AIDO Network International will convene its Fifth Annual Convention in Mombasa Kenya, 24-28 May 2023, in partnership with African Kingdoms and Diaspora Alliances (AKDA), African Indigenous Governance Council (AIGC), CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) and Youth for Human Rights International.

The Convention is expected to bring together a diverse gathering of over 500 participants, comprising African traditional leaders, government officials and civil society representatives from all the regions of Africa.

There will also be participants from the African diaspora and other civil society groups in the Caribbean, United States, United Kingdom and Europe; artists, youth representatives, journalists and faith leaders, Kanyike said.

Within this context, the AIDO Fifth Annual Convention will seek to:

Promote stronger collaboration on issues of mutual concern between African kingdoms and Africans in the diaspora, in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and Ubuntu;

Increase awareness and support in Africa for the reparatory justice agenda;

Build the commitment of African traditional leaders to protect the human rights of vulnerable groups in their communities and reduce the incidence of harmful cultural practices to especially women and girls;

Host a major event to mark the International Decade for People of African Descent on the African continent and signal support for a second Decade by the United Nations.

Convention Format

The Four-day Convention will feature the following:

Royal Symposium – with keynote and panel presentations, as well as theatrical and dance presentations on the themes of the Convention by youth groups from Kenya, the Caribbean and the United States.

These will focus on using the arts to convey messages related to human rights inclusive of ending harmful cultural practices, reparatory justice and Pan-Africanism; within the context of the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Business Forum – with presentations by trade and tourism authorities and business persons from Kenya and visiting delegations; booths with art, craft and clothing for sale; and networking sessions.

Cultural Evening and Royal Dinner – which will provide opportunities for cultural exchange and showcasing a diversity of cultural expressions, ceremonial recognitions and fundraising for a local charity.

Visits to relevant historical sites – inclusive of Fort Jesus which was used for trafficking enslaved Africans.

Expected Outcomes

Strengthened cultural and business relations between African and diaspora peoples;

Increased awareness and commitment among Traditional and Cultural Leaders to implement sustained public education programmes to end harmful cultural practices in their communities;

Greater understanding and support for the reparatory justice agenda for Africa and the Caribbean;

An outcome statement in relation to a Second International Decade for People of African Descent.

Participants

A number of organizations and groups will be actively involved in the delivery of the Fifth Annual Convention, including University of Nairobi, University of West Indies (UWI), Atlanta City Authorities, the Juneteenth Festival Atlanta, ACDA, African Young Indigenous Leaders, Ikemba Youth for Reparations (Guyana), Inner-city Shakespeare Ensemble (USA), Youth for Human Rights International (USA) and the CARICOM Reparations Commission

