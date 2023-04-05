KAMPALA — The Uganda People’s Defence Forces is an instrument of a peaceful region and a stable Africa, spokesman Brigadier-General Felix Kulaigye said on Tuesday.

The UPDF Publicist was speaking at Victoria University, Kampala in a lively public lecture on Peace Building in the Great Lakes Region attended by students and faculty of the University.

On UPDF’s role in Peace Building the Great Lakes Region, Brig-Gen. Kulaigye said, the Ugandan army is always on mission in the neighbouring countries and African missions because a peaceful region is the bedrock of stability and productive economic activity for the People’s of the region and Africa.

“If your neighbour is not stable, you cannot be stable,” he said.

“The UPDF will continue to export peace in the region,” he added.

He indicated that the successful implementation of the East African Federation, holds the future of successful nation states of the region.

The public lecture, also attended by several students from Somalia and South Sudan, where the UPDF has had expeditions was organised by Victoria University Faculty of Humanities and Social Science, which houses peace studies, international relations and others.

Faculty Dean Dr. Harriet Mimi Uwineza said the lecture was the first of the several engagements to be organised for students, scholars and Faculty at Victoria University to link theory to practice.

In a lively session, students and Faculty asked Brig-Gen Kulaigye several questions including the ability by the UPDF to accept another Commander-In-Chief, if her founding CIC Gen. Yoweri Museveni retires as President.

“We said long time ago, that if Ugandans agree, we shall agree; it’s the Ugandans to decide and that’s it,” he said.

