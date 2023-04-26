KAMPALA — The Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) has allayed fear of Ugandans that the radio frequency radiation from masts and towers are non ionising radiation and that can’t cause any adverse effect on human beings.

Speaking at a High-Level Breakfast Dialogue that sought to address Safety and Environmental concerns around Telecommunications installations, UCC Executive Director, Eng. Irene Kaggwa—Sewankambo said the clarification became imperative because of the consumers apprehension of the proximity of installation of masts and towers to residential areas and the noise generated from sites.

The UCC Executive Director, who previously served as Director for Engineering and Communication Infrastructure said that the radio frequency radiation from the masts and towers are non ionising radiation and therefore cannot create any positive and negative charges particles that will cause an adverse effect on people.

She pointed out that the Commission as a responsible regulator will always abide by the international standards and in accordance with the best practice—adding that that the regulator’s guidelines for the installation of telecoms masts and towers are designed to provide public safety and ensure the well being of all telecom consumers.

She said that to promote the consumers, guidelines for the installation of mast and towers were designed that they are sited within residential areas conform to the commissions standard of 5 meters set back to mitigate the effect of heat, smoke and noise pollution from generating sets.

She, however, assured consumers that all telecom equipment coming into the country are being typed approved by the commission and other government agencies to ensure compliance with international standards on health and safety.

She added that research by the World Health Organisation has not yet shown any risk to human life as a result of the radiation from the telecoms equipment like mast and towers.

Kaggwa Sewankambo said Kampala’s growth continues to interfere with networks such as the C-band, used in satellite communication between ground stations and satellites.

Kaggwa said the buildings were causing a coverage problem, which is “a consequence of development”, requiring connectivity to be brought closer.

Mr. Kawere Gerard, a data engineer at the Ministry of said the ministry is emphasing infrastructure sharing between operators.

The UCC has since developed a compilation of frequently asked questions in respect to masts and towers.

American Tower Corporation (ATC) CEO Dorothy Ssemanda said Kampala city alone needs a whopping 400 towers to facilitate network signals and reliable communications.

A recent report by ATC found that high-rise buildings are causing poor reception and recommended that the city installs more towers to enhance performance.

She said the 400 network towers would be supported by more than 444,000 points of service stationed at different city buildings.

The points of service, she said, will be critical to providing faster internet and uninterrupted calls for delivery of key services such as health and education, and transforming Kampala into a smart city that relies on technology to provide efficiencies important for the lives of its citizens, Ssemanda said.

Semmanda said the desire is to support telecoms transition to green energy and shift from diesel.

ATC entered Uganda in 2011 through a joint venture tower company with MTN, which acquired all the existing tower sites from MTN’s operating subsidiary.

ATC controlled a 51 percent stake, and MTN a 49 percent until 2020, when ATC fully acquired MTN’s stake for UGX 455 billion

