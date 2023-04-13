KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) though the Iconic brand Johnnie Walker has announced a sponsorship package of UGX 150 million to the Rotary’s 98th District Conference, slated for 27th to 29th April 2023 in Mbarara District. We are thrilled to be the exclusive alcoholic beverage sponsor for the upcoming conference, headlining with our iconic brand, Johnnie Walker.

Speaking at the event to announce the partnership, Emmy Hashakimana the marketing and Innovations Director Uganda Breweries Limited spoke of the synergies between the two organisations, Uganda Breweries and Rotary as the motivation for the sponsorship stating that Rotarians are known for their selfless volunteering the world over, contributing to various causes like water and sanitation, vaccination, the environment, among others, areas which UBL has also exhibited stewardship through the years.

“Our decision to facilitate this conference was a challenge to consider service above self that Rotary embodies. We believe that a successful conference facilitating a meeting of great minds will continue to further the great work that Rotary does in communities here in Uganda and around the world.”

UBL already has existing partnerships with Rotary, like the ongoing 5 year 205 million partnership aimed at restoring Gangu and Nawandigi Forest Reserves in Mpigi District and other forest reserves within Lake Victoria catchment areas, in conjunction with National Forest Authority. This is made possible because UBL commits 1% of annual post-tax revenue to support the needs of communities through social causes like replenishing the environment, sanitation, boosting capacity of farmers to provide grain through the UBL Local Raw Materials program and the Alcohol in Society Agenda that pushes the responsible consumption of UBL products.

The Governor Rotary District 9214 Peace Taremwa applauded UBL for the support, saying it will go a long way in ensuring the success of the event. He explained that during District Conferences, Rotarians celebrate and evaluate achievements within the Rotary Year.

“We shall be evaluating our achievements in the Rotary Year that began in July 2022 and will be ending in June 2023. There will be medical camps and other charity activities,” said Taremwa.

At UBL, we believe that success comes from partnerships and collaboration, and we are proud to be partnering with the Rotary community- said Emmy Hashakimana the UBL Marketing Director.

He further noted that Rotary is known for building great social capital in the way it brings people from various walks of life together, UBL is known for facilitating great social occasions, with Uganda Breweries products being at the heart of momentous celebrations, everyday, everywhere. “At the same time, we continue to advocate for meaningful and moderate consumption of our products.” He said.

