TEREGO —The Minister of State for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, Hon. Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, has commissioned a storage facility and a milling plant for oil seed farmers at Bileafe Sub-county in Terego District.

The Minister asked farmers to engage in continuous production of large quantities of sunflower and soybean crops, explaining that the move will help farmers to improve their livelihoods.

“We should grow large not small quantities. If not, we shall remain in subsistence which will keep us poor. If you do little, you get little and you will not get out of poverty,” she advised on April 26, 2023.

The added: “I am glad that we are going to produce, process and add value. I look forward to seeing products made in Bileafe.”

The 100 metric tonnes facility that targets more than 330 farmers, was established under Livelihoods Enhancement for West Nile and Acholi (LEWA), a project implemented by Lutheran World Federation and partners: Dan Church Aid, Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau and Mukwano Group of Industries in 10 districts of Adjumani, Arua, Koboko, Madi-Okollo, Maracha, Moyo, Obongi, Terego, Yumbe and Lamwo under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) – a Government of Uganda programme supported by the European Union and supervised by Office of the Prime Minister.

Six other similar facilities have been established and 10 rehabilitated under the project in the targeted districts, totalling to an investment of Shs328 million.

According to LEWA consortium manager, Mr. Grace Rukanda, the facilities have been established to enable farmers minimize the risks of post-harvest losses and to manage bulking through village enterprise agents.

“The storage facilities have been equipped with pallets, moisture meters, and weighing scales. We have also identified and trained user committees to manage the operations of the facilities. In addition, five improved pit-latrines have been constructed to promote hygiene and sanitation at the facilities,” Mr. Rukanda said.

Ms. Pamela Kabahesi, the DINU National Programme Coordinator, commended LWF and partners for establishing the facilities, which she said will impact many farmers in the area.

In a message delivered by the DINU Gulu Regional Programme Coordinator, Ms. Beatrice Arach, Ms. Kabahesi, commended LWF consortium for promoting agricultural production and improving livelihoods of the smallholder farmer groups in Acholi and West Nile sub-regions

“LWF has trained farmers in better farming practices, which has helped targeted farmers to increase agricultural production. The farmers have also been organized in village savings and loans association, which has improved their financial literacy,” she said in a message delivered by the DINU Gulu Regional Programme Coordinator, Ms. Beatrice Arach.

Mr. Wilfred Saka, the Terego District chairman, thanked DINU, for supporting the district through implementing various interventions.

“We are happy with DINU and I know all the DINU projects since we have been involved in the implementation right from the inception. Even if you woke me up from sleep, I would tell you all of them,” he said.

Mr. Saka called for extension of the DINU programme saying, “We need our people to continue creating wealth and improving livelihoods. We can’t stop midway.”

