KAMPALA — Ugandan president’s son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is up against three other groups in the battle to succeed his father, says Arinaitwe Rugyendo, a longtime journalist who served as a cab reporter, Bureau Chief, Managing Editor, and Digital Media Editor at prominent publications such as Daily Monitor, Red Pepper since 1999.

Appearing on Vision Group’s Urban TV interview on Tuesday morning, Mr. Rugyendo, also a public affairs commentator, Managing Editor ResearchFinds News and currently a PhD scholar said Uganda’s current politics is characterised by 5 formations including some backing Gen. Kainerugaba’s father (Mzee Tova Ku Main) and opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi a.ka. Bobi Wine.

The others, Rugyendo mentioned that of the Nobert Mao formation and that of another member of the first family Odrek Rwabwoogo, which he said is formed alongside capitalistic tendencies.

Rugyendo said that the Mao formation is Social Democratic while that of Tova ku Main formation is Musevenist but he(HE YKM) is cagey about it.

“He doesn’t trust their intentions,” he said.

“The Bobi Wine formation remains a peasant uprising. The Odrek one is Capitalist. The MK one is egalitarian – pan

Africanist that represents the true aspirations of Ugandans who want a

better future & country,” he added.

Rugyendo noted that “Gen MK is a different breed from your typical

first sons. He is down to earth and has no airs and is not money

minded. That makes him a future leader to watch,” he added.

Rugyendo added that on “The issue of army and politics, this needs to

be well interrogated.

He posed questions like; Where do you draw the line between active soldiers who are engaged in partisan NRM politics in parliament, for example the Minister of Works, Gen Katumba Wamala, Minister of Internal Affairs Gen DAVID Muhoozi, and an active soldier (Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba) who is a presidential advisor on special operations?

Rugyendo concluded that in that context; “The MK Movement is a special operation”.

