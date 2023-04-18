PostBank has honored the Muslim community with Ramadan Sadaqa to some of Uganda’s public universities.

The Bank made pitstops to mosques in Makerere University, Kyambogo and Makerere University Business School – where they delivered a plethora of essential food items.

These items included rice, salt, sugar, wheat flour, posho, cooking oil and dates.

They were given to the mosque leaders at the universities. A few students and members of the wider Muslim fraternity from the aforementioned universities, accompanied the leaders.

The initiative was backed by PostBank’s shared view that education and religion are vital in driving socio-economic change among young people, especially those who are still in school.

While receiving the food items, Sheikh Muhammad Ahmad Musungule, deputy Imam of the Makerere University Mosque, thanked PostBank for its generosity and pledged a continued working relationship between the bank and the University’s Muslim family.

His counterparts Sheikh Abdul-Nasser Mutyaba, Imam of the Kyambogo University Mosque and Sheikh Uthman Jamil Nsubuga, Imam of the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Mosque, shared similar sentiments.

After handing over the food items, Abaasi Mawanda, the Head of Business and Institutional Banking, PostBank remarked that PostBank recognizes the importance of Ramadan and its significance to Muslims.

“As such, we have decided to share in the joyous spirit of Ramadan by giving back to the communities in which we operate. We also want to deepen our connections with universities in order to advance the expansion of the bank,” Abaasi added.

He was flanked by Priscilla Akora, the Head of Marketing & Communications, and some Muslim staff of the Bank.

Akora asserted that PostBank is a financial institution that values diversity.

“We are proud to be associated with such a deeply rooted sect in society like Islam. This initiative is part of our humanitarian agenda which is engrossed in fostering social impact and generating value for all.”

Last year, the bank made a pragmatic gesture by giving goats to its top Muslim customers. This was done to enable them easily finish their fasting season.

