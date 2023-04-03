KAMPALA – Over 80 percent of Uganda’s population is Christian. Statistics show that the largest Christian group is Roman Catholic with 39 percent; 32 percent is Anglican, and 11 percent Pentecostal Christians and Muslims constitute 14 percent.

On Sunday 10, April 2023, the Christianity community in Uganda will join other worldwide counterparts to celebrate Easter.

The Holy week, however, can as well attract criminals, especially those who prefer big gatherings.

To control this, police say they have intensified security measures at churches and other worship centers.

“Because of the Easter holiday, we anticipate many people will be travelling to their hometowns and villages for the Easter Holiday. Many others will go partying, celebrating, shopping and thanksgiving. As a result, we expect an increase in criminal activity, and other threats to public safety, especially robbery, bag snatching, frauds, livestock theft,” said Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson.

“Although there are no specific threats directed towards the Easter holiday, we continue to actively monitor all activities to ensure there are no credible threats in the country. We have increased patrols, visibility and other security interventions, that will run through the Holy week Easter Sunday and Easter Monday,” he added in a Monday statement.

Enanga says they have also partnered with all religious leaders and stressed the importance of community vigilance.

All places of worship are reminded to review their security measures and contingency plans on protecting the churches and their assets like installing intruders’ alarms, use of forensic markers, encouraging local vigilance, minimise the risk of arsons among others.

Police also encouraged those that are travelling to plan for early movement and additional time to the transport hubs and delays along the major roads and highways.

For those going shopping, Enanga says are encouraged to avoid carrying large sums of money, displaying valuable, use ATMs at banks, hotels, shopping malls for safety etc.

“We would like to warn all criminals that we are well prepared to deal with them. Our territorial commanders have been tasked to do everything within their means to deliver a joyful and peaceful Easter holiday to Ugandans and visitors in the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related