KAMPALA – On March 28, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) gave all employers in Uganda, irrespective of the number of workers employed to register them and remit social security contributions for their employees within 30 days.

Giving an update on this, NSSF Ag. Managing Director Patrick Ayota revealed that since the launch of the “Now You Can” registration campaign, 1468 employers have registered and started remitting social security contributions for their employees.

He also noted that following requests from small and medium enterprises, an extension of the mandatory registration for employers has been extended to June 30, 2023.

After this period, he noted that non-compliant employers will thereafter be subjected to financial penalties as provided in section 14 of the NSSF Act, as amended.

“It is 9 days to the end of the amnesty period that the Fund had initially announced. However, during the last three weeks, we have received numerous requests from many employers to extend the registration. We are therefore glad to announce a deadline up to June 30, 2023, to enable them make necessary arrangements,” he said.

Ayota also explained that the Fund has established partnerships with many Government agencies to ensure that employers first regularize their status with NSSF before they do business with them.

“We are establishing partnerships with all regulatory agencies to ensure that before any entity is licensed, they have a clearance certificate from NSSF that proves their registration and compliance with the NSSF Act, he added.

The employer registration drive is being undertaken to operationalize the new provisions in the NSSF Act, as amended, specifically sections 7 and 13 A that introduced mandatory contributions by all workers regardless of the size of enterprises or the number of employees and section 13A which introduced voluntary contributions.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Honorable Betty Amongi applauded the Fund for implementing the mass registration drive and pledged that her Ministry will support the Fund’s efforts to expand social security coverage.

“Government of Uganda recognizes that social protection is a critical pre-requisite for achieving national development goals and also recognizes the need to guarantee social security to the population and to provide assistance to people who are vulnerable either by age, social class, location, disability, gender, disaster or who do not earn any income in order to promote equity,” Hon. Among added.

Uganda has a total labour force of 16.3 million people and a working population of 13.9 million. Out of the working population of 13.9 million people, 7.9 million are employed and 6 million are engaged in subsistence production for own consumption, according to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

“As a country, we can no longer blame archaic legislation because the new law has not only expanded the social security landscape but has also empowered the Fund to innovate and introduce new products to appeal to all segments of the working population irrespective of their income levels,” Hon. Amongi said.

This drive is a multi-stakeholder initiative between the Fund, the government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour & Social Development, the private sector, regulatory bodies, and other partners.

For a long time, some employers had been excluded by the old NSSF law to save for their employees, but the new NSSF law now allows everyone to save for their retirement. It is the Fund’s mandate as the social security provider to implement these provisions for our members to have a comfortable retirement.

All eligible employers are now obliged to & can now register and contribute to NSSF. The Fund is focusing on SMEs, Informal sector workers and the self-employed in the registration drive.

