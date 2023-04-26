ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday met the Parliamentary Legal Committee at State House Entebbe led by their Chairperson Robina Rwakoojo and agreed on the way forward as regards to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

“I have met the Legal Committee of Parliament and we have agreed on the way forward which they are going to report to the bigger body on the Bill of Anti-Homosexuals. The Details will be communicated to the Public in due course,” President Museveni said.

During an interaction with members of the NRM Parliamentary caucus at Kololo Independence grounds on Thursday about the same bill, Museveni, who declined to append his signature on it calling for changes, congratulated the members of parliament for their stand on homosexuality.

“It is good that you rejected the pressure from the imperialists. Those imperialists have been messing up the world for 600 years causing so much damage,” the President said, adding that most of the problems and the instability in many African countries are caused by imperialists trying to impose what is not meant for Africa.

The President was informed by Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka that the bill passed by Parliament in its current form criminalizes even those who voluntarily come out to have practiced homosexuality and need to be helped.

He proposed a provision for amnesty for those who will have come out to be helped not to punish them to allow others not to fear to come out.

“This country has issued amnesty for people who have carried out criminal activities of treasonous nature against this country. A similar provision would be provided in this law to ensure that a person who comes out on his own is not criminalized.”

“In that regard, I would like to beg the Members of Parliament and implore them to allow Your Excellency to return this bill so that we can address that matter,” the Attorney General said.

This, according to the President, was his main concern. “The issue I raised is a matter of substance. I totally agree with the bill, but my original problem is the psychologically disoriented person. What you are saying is that the law doesn’t recognise him as long as he does not act. But how do you provide for him to come out?” H.E Museveni said, asking Members of Parliament to make some corrections especially not to frighten someone who needs rehabilitation to come out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related