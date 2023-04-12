Multichoice Uganda has lined up new exciting content that will leave its customers treated to a catalogue of more world-class sport, popular titles, and much-loved content for the year ahead.

This was revealed during the Multichoice showcase in Uganda where the company revealed a line up of content that suits Africa.

“We’re proud of our latest content offering,” says Fhulufhelo Badugela, MultiChoice Africa CEO

“The richness and diversity of our entertainment stems from constant engagement with the communities and the economies where we operate. We develop African industry through initiatives like the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Programme and the MultiChoice Talent Factory. This gives us a head start in understanding our markets and helps us produce relevant content across B2B and B2C platforms.”

The MultiChoice approach of creating relevant local content for its markets has seen the broadcaster produce more than 6 000 hours of local content in the past financial year, in 40 languages, across 50 countries, and reaching more than 100-million people every day.

“Our content is about giving our viewers what they want, on a range of convenient technology platforms with ease of access and real value for money,” Badugela adds.

Speaking at Uganda’s showcase, Hassan Saleh, Managing Director, MultiChoice Uganda said that, the organization is steadfast in complimenting the quality of content with a great level of service to their customers.

“We are committed to ensuring that our customers have access to uninterrupted, high-quality viewing experiences, with content delivered with the chief aim inform, educate, entertain, and inspire people across the country,” he explained, adding that, “Our investment in the latest technology has enabled us to provide our viewers with access to high-definition channels and streaming services like Showmax, the DStv App, making it easier for them to enjoy their favourite content on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones and tablets.”

“At MultiChoice Uganda, we believe that by working together, we can continue to showcase the richness and diversity of Ugandan culture, creating a thriving film industry that contributes to the growth and development of the country.

We are excited about the future and are confident that our partnership with you, will continue to thrive and grow,” Saleh concluded.

Fresh from the resounding success of the year-end FIFA Football World Cup 2022 from Qatar, and with Big Brother Africa Titansstill capturing the popular imagination, MultiChoice Uganda has unveiled a catalogue of more world-class sport, popular titles, and much-loved content for the year ahead.

The latest MultiChoice Africa content showcase underscores why the much-loved MultiChoice platforms – DStv and GOtv – continue to offer African audiences the best value in entertainment, on the most agile tech channels to ensure easy, secure access anywhere, any time.

The new suite of content is being unveiled across multiple African regions in a series of talk-show-style Market Event Days that have drawn entertainment and sports media, influencers, as well as government and industry partners.

The new year will see a focus on local content – for many years the proudest MultiChoice offering – in each respective market. A plethora of homegrown, home-written and produced shows are scheduled for regional channels such as Pearl Magic Prime, Africa Magic, Mzansi Magic, Akwaaba Magic, Maisha Magic, Abol TV, Kwenda Magic, Maningue Magic and Zambezi Magic.

The next few months will also continue the footballing theme – confirming MultiChoice’s position as the home of football on the African content.

The season is building to a climax in several leading international leagues – the DStv Premiership, English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Copa del Rey and Ligue 1 – and football fans will be glued to DStv and GOtv to see which clubs emerge with the silverware.

With school holidays approaching, kids can also look forward to a feast of educational, informative, and downright fun entertainment. Parents can unleash the peanut gallery on their screens with total peace of mind, thanks to the easy parental-control functionality.

MultiChoice’s wide range of content offerings is built upon a vast network of national and international partnerships dedicated to providing content that enriches people’s lives – from Luanda to Addis Ababa.

FBesides football, sports fans can look forward to F1 racing, NBA, as well as UFC and WWE fights.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will be a perfect tribute to the past year’s outstanding performances in television, film, entertainment from across the African continent.

Meanwhile, customer loyalty has been strengthened, with a surge of one million subscribers in the number of 90-day active subscriber additions. MultiChoice Africa currently has a subscriber base of 21 million.

