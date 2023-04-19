KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank held an Iftar Dinner at Hotel Africana in celebration of its Muslim staff and customers. The event featured a number of activities including poetry, music performances, and prayers.

The Bank was represented by Mr. Michael Mugabi, the Managing Director at Housing Finance Bank. During the event, he expressed his gratitude towards the Muslim community for their continued trust and loyalty to the Bank.

“We are honored that you have chosen Housing Finance Bank as your preferred financial partner. We appreciate you and are committed to offering solutions that facilitate business growth for Muslims and the business community in the country. We are also exploring Islamic Banking among other tailored solutions.”

At Housing Finance Bank, customer satisfaction is fundamental. The Bank recently rolled out its 2023-27 strategy and Customer Experience is one of its key pillars.

“We are privileged to be a fully owned Ugandan bank, which allows us to easily craft working and suitable solutions to continuously enhance the customer experience across all our channels. As a matter of fact, all our key decisions are centered around the ability to meet both the current and future needs of our customers,” said Mugabi.

The event comes at a time when the bank has embarked on its journey towards becoming a sustainability–certified bank and incorporated the ESGs into its operations in order to create value for the communities in which it serves and the country at large by encouraging the transition to a climate-neutral, resilient, resource-efficient, and resilient economy as well as aiding social inclusion. In line with the above, there has been a record of several projects to support the community.

The Bank has engaged in different projects to support the Muslim community. Last year, Housing Finance carried out a career guidance lecture at the Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja campus where it contributed UGX 12M towards identified water harvesting and tree planting initiatives in line with the bank’s sustainability agenda.

Last Ramadan, the Bank supported the Nakifuma Muslim Community through the Nakifuma Orphanage Centre in line with the principles of giving back and developing Muslim communities in the Holy Month of Ramadan. This month, Housing Finance Bank will be participating in the Mbarara Qadh Run 2023 to support in raising funds towards the construction of a Muslim Centre in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City.

Housing Finance Bank will also be participating in the Mbarara and Hoima Qadh Run 2023 in support of raising funds towards the construction of a Muslim Centre in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City.

Housing Finance Bank remains committed to facilitating sustainable projects and Sustainable Development Goals and continues to embrace more avenues for supporting the Muslim community.

