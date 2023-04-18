KAMPALA – State Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu has also been detained over the Karamoja iron sheet scandal, says police.

Nandutu joins the State Minister for Finance and Planning Amos Lugoloobi who is on remand in Luzira over the same having been denied court bail on Monday.

The minister of Karamoja affairs, Mary Kitutu Goretti, was the first minister to get arrested in the scandal but later secured a court bail after spending a week in jail.

Polly Namaye – deputy police spokesperson said on Tuesday evening that Nandutu handed over herself to police and recorded a statement over the allegations.

“The Uganda Police Force has this morning obtained a statement from the Minister of State for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu in relation to the ongoing investigations about Abuse of office and Theft of Iron sheets meant for Karamoja,” Namaye revealed.

It is not yet known when the minister will be aligned before Anti-Corruption Court for a case hearing.

The said iron sheets were part of relief material that the government procured through the OPM for vulnerable populations in Karamoja, Teso, Northern Uganda, Luweero Triangle, Bunyoro sub-regions.

