Lands, housing and urban development minister, Judith Nabakooba, has intervened in on-going land disputes in Mubende that have since left residents of Tojjo, Lubona ward, Kasambya Town Council unsettled.

The dispute involves two family members Jumba James and Kawuki Wasswa who are both claiming ownership of Plot 1 Block 319 Bwekula private mailo land totaling 259 hectares (640 acres).

While meeting the residents in a meeting convened at Kasambya on April 26, Nabakooba advised the family members to try to resolve their differences before a public hearing conducted by the lands ministry.

“I have learnt that the people involved in this land dispute are family members. I advise those who are present today to sit down as a family and try to resolve whatever differences you have before a public hearing,” she advised.

This disputed land, according to a statement issued by Moses Buwembo, the Kasambya Town Council mayor who also doubles as the area’s local council chairperson, was earlier put under the administration of Wasswa upon the death of Mr Katula, the father to Wasswa and Jumba.

The statement further alleges that Jumba in connection with Paul Mafumu, a known land grabber in Mubende, fraudulently acquired letters of administration under cause No. 30 of 2015 and applied for issuance of a special land title in the names of Mufumu, despite the land administrator being alive.

The land, Buwembo said, was subdivided into different plots of land in 2018 and titles given out to people he alleges have never showed up in the area.

The other land dispute the minister directed on involved the subdivision of Plot 2 Block 319 in Buwekula located in Tojjo, Lubona ward, Kasambya Town Council.

It is alleged that the Mubende District Planning Committee of Mubende concealed information regarding the location of the land, illegally inspected it and approved the plot for subdivision.

The Minister directed that all activities on this land be indefinitely suspended until investigations about the matter are conducted.

“The law is very clear, especially when it comes to the landlord and tenant relationship. It provides many avenues through which this conflict can be resolved. Right now, all activities on this disputed land will be indefinitely suspended until solid investigations are conducted,” she said.

Nabakooba added: “I am going to write to the Land Police Investigation Unit to have this matter investigated so that we get to its logical conclusion. Those found in wrong will be brought to the book as the law dictates.”

Ramathan Muyombo, a resident in Kasambya, said he does not know the people claiming to be landlords of the subdivided land much as he has lived there for more than two decades.

“I became a resident of Lubona in 2000. I was told recently that the land I reside on has a landlord I have never seen. The land was subdivided by people unknown to us,” he said.

The area local council chairperson, Sseruwuge Joseph, said there have been efforts to help people in the area get land titles but challenges still exist, most especially coming from unknown land grabbers.

“There have been efforts to help people get their land titles, but there have been challenges, most coming from unknown land grabbers,” he said.

The minister also visited Kigando Sub-County where there was an ongoing land registration for residents.

She urged residents in the area to actively participate in the registration of their land, and also encouraged them to productively use it.

“I am really glad that the people of Kigando are moving closer to getting their land titles. I urge all those in the area who have not registered to participate actively. This is the time you use to cross check the facts regarding your land. I also encourage you to productively use your land,” she said.

