KAMPALA —The Catholic Diocese of Jinja has rolled out the Digital Messaging Service across all its parishes.

Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech) – a member of Centenary Group – joined the Jinja Diocese and Diocesan Advisory Council (DAC) in a workshop where the service was commissioned.

The Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Father Paul Okello Wandera and Chairman of Jinja DAC, Mr. Okello Clement William, led the discussion.

Cente-Tech’s Digital Messaging Platform is set to revolutionize communication and outreach efforts of the Diocese. The platform, which includes SMS and IVR capabilities in localized languages, is aimed at promoting inclusion and connecting with a broader audience.

The diocese has always placed a high priority on reaching out to its congregation and the wider community. However, with the advent of digital communication channels, the diocese recognized the need to modernize its outreach efforts and ensure that it is inclusive of all members of the community.

The new messaging platform will enable the Diocese to communicate more effectively with its members, especially those who may not have access to the internet or may not be fluent in the primary language of communication. The platform has been designed to work seamlessly across all devices and networks, ensuring that members can access it regardless of their location or device.

“We are excited to launch this new digital messaging platform in Jina, which will enable the Church to connect with its congregation and the wider community more effectively,” said Steven Kirenga, Cente-Tech’s Head Product & Business Development and Customer Experience.

“Our aim is to ensure that every member of the Jinja community feels included and can access the information they need to participate fully in the church’s activities.”

The adoption of localized languages in the platform is a significant step towards promoting inclusion and breaking down language barriers. This feature will enable members to receive messages in their preferred language, ensuring that everyone can understand and participate in the activities of the diocese.

The platform also features interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities, which will allow members to interact with the diocese through voice commands. This feature is particularly useful for members who may not be comfortable using text-based messaging platforms or may have visual impairments.

Cente-Tech is committed to ensuring that the platform is secure and reliable, and members can be assured that their data is protected at all times. The platform has been designed to comply with all relevant data protection regulations, and Cente-Tech will continue to monitor and review its security measures to ensure that it remains secure and reliable.

The launch of the new messaging platform marks a significant milestone for the diocese, and it is expected to enhance communication and outreach efforts significantly.

Cente-Tech, the technology company of Centenary Group, is intentional about transforming lives of the people and promoting environmental conservation through financial inclusion and innovative business solutions.

With a combined ICT industry experience of over 90 years in the public and private sector, Cente-Tech provides holistic technology solutions and delivers innovation that matters to enable and inspire growth. Cente-Tech’s niche lies in ICT advisory and Research; ICT Managed Services and Infrastructure; and ICT Innovation and Digital Services

