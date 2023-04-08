By Winnie Ainembabazi

KINONI – Police at Kinoni have embarked on investigations to find out the cause of a a fatal accident at Kyoja Trading Centre along the Masaka-Mbarara highway, claiming lives of nine people on spot.

The accident happened on the Good Friday of 2023 at about 16hours, police say.

Faridah Nampiima – the Traffic Police Spokesperson says the accident involved motor vehicle registration number UBL 314C an Alphad that was traveling from Kampala side heading to Mbarara and motor vehicle reg no SSD 327S/SSD 137Q that was from Mbarara/Kinoni town before they had a head on collision.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the alphard driver was at high speed and was keeping right, where he crashed head on with the fuel tanker killing nine people on spot who were passengers in the alphard.”

“The deceased include, seven adults and two juveniles,” she revealed.

Accordingly, the driver of the fuel truck and his turn man sustained injuries and were rushed for treatment in Masaka referral hospital.

Police cautioned the road users especially motorists traveling to upcountry for Easter celebrations to drive carefully, avoid speeding, phone driving, drink driving and all other road indiscipline that result into accidents.

