SOROTI – Ms Achimo Ruth Etibot, the former Soroti University Secretary was sent to prison for 5 years on charges of Abuse of Office, Diversion of Public Resources and Fraudulent False Accounting.

The Anti-Corruption Court’s Lady Justice Margaret Tibulya learned that Achimo used her position to divert over shs1 billion meant for capital development to payment of legal fees, employee and travel allowances without due processes thus affecting projects such as procuring ICT equipment.

As a result, the University paid huge fines for failure to effect payments.

Achimo who doubled as the Accounting Officer was initially charged together with Edward Obeele who was the University Bursar. However, Obeele pleaded guilty to the charges through a plea bargain and was sentenced to a fine.

The Prosecution led by James Khaukha proceeded with the case to full trial against Achimo who was on Thursday convicted.

Achimo becomes the 13th Accounting Officer to be successfully convicted following investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit – Uganda.

She will not hold any public office for at least 10 years.

