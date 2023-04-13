KAMPALA— Non-Governmental Organisations play a critical role in the socioeconomic development of a country, whether that be the creation of citizen agency or creating employment for thousands of citizens. In the execution of these and more roles, NGOs come across multiple hurdles which often times, require the intervention of and response of financial institutions.

It was against this background that dfcu Bank held a successful breakfast meeting for Non-Governmental Organizations at Hotel Africana in Kampala, bringing together participants from various NGOs across multiple areas of work from across the country.

Godfrey Mundua, Head Corporate Banking at dfcu, highlighted the Bank’s commitment to supporting NGOs in Uganda to achieve their objectives, stating that “dfcu Bank recognizes the critical role NGOs play in driving social and economic development in Uganda. We are committed to providing the necessary support to enable these organizations to overcome the challenges they face and achieve their objectives.”

He also spoke about the Bank’s dedication to its vision to transform lives and businesses through innovative solutions and empowering people.

“The road to recovery has not been easy for anyone, and the NGO sector has been particularly affected by the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our reason for hosting this meeting is to make the road to recovery shorter, less tedious, and to partner with NGOs as we figure out how to support your organizations to run sustainably now and in the future.”

“We believe that partnerships and collaborations are key to achieving sustainable development. We, therefore, urge NGOs to take advantage of this opportunity and engage with each other and with dfcu Bank to explore ways of working together to drive social and economic development in Uganda,” Mundua added.

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Moses Isooba, Executive Director of Uganda National NGO Forum called on dfcu to increase its interactions with NGOs, to assist the latter in increasing their access to funding. In addition to the co-creation of socially-responsible infrastructure, Dr. Isooba noted that this would “…create community-benefiting solutions and programs.”

At the event, Julius Kateera, Head Financial Markets at dfcu Bank gave a Macroeconomic overview presentation, detailing what is happening in the economy locally, regionally, and globally while Robinah Nanjego Muhinda, Relationship Manager Corporate Banking made a detailed presentation on the dfcu NGO Customer Value Proposition.

dfcu Bank is committed to supporting NGOs in Uganda through its various financial products and services, including current accounts, treasury products and relationship management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related