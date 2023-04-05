KAMPALA – Claire Cheromoi, a Ph.D. student from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences has emerged as the new president of the Makerere University Ph.D. Fellows forum.

Ms. Cheromoi emerged winner in a tightly contested election with a resounding 65% of the vote, trouncing her closest rival Rosaline Achora from the College of Health Sciences. The Sunday online election saw students eager to have their voices heard and their concerns addressed by expressing themselves through an electronic ballot.

The results were announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Oscar Nkengi from the School of Law.

The election returned several others unopposed. They are Mr. Joseph Elasu from Makerere University Business School as Vice President, Arinaitwe Rugyendo from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences as Speaker, Monica Mbabazi from the College of Health Sciences as Treasurer, Irene Oroma from the College of Education and External Studies as General Secretary, Christine Muhumuza from College of Health Sciences as Secretary Academic Affairs and Michael Samuel Mwase as Secretary Welfare from the College of Engineering Design and Art.

The runners-up Ms. Achora congratulate the new president and promised to work with her to ensure the affairs of the graduate students at Makerere University take center stage.

As the new administration takes over, the focus will be on addressing the issues facing graduate students at Makerere University. Graduate studies are a crucial aspect of higher education in Uganda, and Makerere University is one of the leading institutions in the country offering quality graduate programs.

However, students face various challenges, including inadequate funding, limited research opportunities, and inadequate supervision.

Claire Cheromoi, the new president, pledged to work tirelessly to address these issues and improve the overall graduate experience at Makerere University. She plans to focus on improving the funding opportunities for graduate students, ensuring that they have access to the resources they need to carry out their research.

Cheromoi promised to work on improving the funding, supervision, and networking opportunities for graduate students at Makerere University during her tenure.

The new administration will also prioritize improving the supervision and mentorship opportunities available to graduate students, ensuring they have the support they need to succeed. Additionally, the administration will work to create more networking and research opportunities for graduate students, giving them a chance to collaborate with peers and build their research profiles.

Speaking after the announcement of the election results, Claire Cheromoi expressed her gratitude for the support and trust placed in her by her fellow students. She pledged to work hard to deliver on her promises and ensure that the needs of graduate students are met during her tenure.

The outgoing president Gerald Ahabwe from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences promised a smooth transition of power and guidance to the new administration and is poised to make a positive impact on the graduate experience at Makerere University. Makerere has over 500 registered Ph.D. students.

