KASSANDA – Police in Kassanda have in custody a Chinese national for killing two children in an accident and leaving three others injured.

The accident which involved motor vehicle UAU 001V and 5 juveniles occurred on Tuesday morning in Kamusenene village along Lubaali, Bukuya road in Kassanda district.

Police say Mr Zhao Haizhanga was driving M/V registration number UAU 001V when he attempted to overtake a truck loaded with logs, knocking 5 pedestrians all juveniles and pupils at Glory Nursery and primary school.

“He killed 2 (two) instantly and injured the other 3 (three) others yet to be identified,” said Kawala Racheal, Police spokesperson in Wamala region.

The deceased have been identified as Matovu Jonathan 5yrs and Buriana Nantongo 6yr old all residents of Kamusenene village.

“The three victims were rushed to Mityana Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kassanda health centre IV pending postmortem.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related