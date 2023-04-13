KAMPALA – The Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Muhakanizi has passed on.

He died from an Italian hospital in Milan where he has receiving treatment, according the Government Spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo.

SAD! A friend to many. Keith Muhakanizi, Permanent Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, and former long-serving PS Ministry of Finance & Secretary to the Treasury has died from a Milan, Italy hospital where he has receiving treatment. May he Rest in Peace. @UgandaMediaCent pic.twitter.com/24CVbJ5ePz — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) April 13, 2023

About Muhakanizi

Prior to to his appointment at OPM PS, Muhakanizi – an economist, was at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the same capacity.

He was instrumental in the formation of the macroeconomic policy and planning, financial sector growth and private sector growth in the country and has served in various departments at the Ministry for years.

He was the chairperson of the EPRC Board of Management, who also served as the Chairman of East African Development Bank since May 25, 2013.

Muhakanizi was both an ardent Development and Macro- Economist, and a Public Sector Management Specialist with thirty-eight years’ experience in Government.

In the 1990s, he played a central role in the formulation and implementation of economic reforms that restored the macro-economic stability of Uganda’s economy.

He guided both the technical and policy development work in the preparation of successive National Development Plans.

Muhakanizi served as Board Member, Bank of Uganda and Chairperson, Housing Finance Bank Limited, Uganda.

Muhakanizi was born in Rukungiri District in western Uganda to the late Rev. Kosia Kajwengye and the late Zeridah Kajwengye. He was born to a family of 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls.

