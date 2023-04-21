KAMPALA – Bank of Africa – Uganda Ltd has donated essential food items and household necessities to vulnerable Muslim communities including an orphanage center Save the Islamic Society Uganda (SISU) as well as several mosques in Kampala, Arua, Jinja, Mbarara, and Mbale for the Eid al -Fitr celebrations.

Key among other donated items are rice, sugar, cooking oil, maize flour, wheat flour, and other household items.

Mr. Gilbert Musaanya, the General Manager of Operations and Support at Bank of Africa told reporters that the bank firmly believes in supporting the local communities in which it operates and has made seasonal Ramadan and Eid donations a priority.

“We believe in supporting communities where we operate, and we appreciate the efforts of the proprietors and staff at SISU. We hope that our Eid package will support their efforts,” said Mr. Musaanya.

“At the end of the day, you look at business but most importantly, you don’t do the business outside communities. Support your communities not only with social corporate responsibility programs but adopt sustainability charters with critical elements. Help the community to manage the environment among other items,” he added.

“These are the communities we operate and live in. These are brothers, sisters, kids that any other corporate company must relate with and get involved in what they do.”

He noted that for the past four years, the bank has been supporting the orphanage centre in Wakiso district.

“We have come in this month of Ramathan to help support the orphanage in terms of food items but we also support them in terms of education by donating funds. Our members contribute monthly to the orphanage centre and these are practices we will continue with throughout the years and we do this throughout our 33 branches all over the country.”

SISU children’s orphanage, which supports over 200 children in the surrounding areas, largely depends on donations to take care of the children. The orphanage finds it challenging to provide for the children due to the high cost of living and inflation, and the poverty in the community also makes it difficult for some parents to meet the basic needs of their children.

Ms. Nadia Jaffer, one of the proprietors of the orphanage, expressed her gratitude to the bank for its continuous generosity.

The orphanage is run solely on local donations, which have declined significantly over the last couple of years due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is consistent donations from thoughtful institutions such as Bank of Africa that have enabled us to provide for the children,” Ms. Jaffer said.

“We provide shelter, education, clothing, feeding, and medication among other basic needs to these orphans that we get from various parts of the country. However, we face a number of challenges in paying bills like water, electricity and rent but also sometimes the food for the orphans,” Nadia said.

Nadia asked well-wishers to keep donating to the orphanage centre, especially in terms of finances to help them run the facility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related