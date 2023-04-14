KAMPALA – Absa Bank Uganda on Thursday evening treated its Muslim customers and partners who are observing the holy month of Ramadan to an iftar dinner held at Kampala Serena Hotel. The annual observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

At the same event, Absa Muslim staff donated food items worth UGX 40 million to support Imams in five mosques to provide meals to the less fortunate during Ramadan. The foodstuffs will be delivered to five mosques such as Mawanga, Old Kampala, Wandegeya, Kibuli, and Masjid Musa- Africana.

The Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa said the bank believes in the values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all.

“We are proud to celebrate Ramadan with our Muslim colleagues, clients, and partners. This evening’s dinner is a symbol of our commitment to building stronger relationships with the Muslim community. It is an opportunity for us to learn from each other, share experiences, and deepen our understanding of each other’s values,” he said.

Kalifungwa said that Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and community. He explained that Ramadan is a time for Muslims around the world to strengthen their connection with God, seek forgiveness, and reach out to their fellow human beings with kindness and generosity.

“As we break our fast together, let us remember those who are less fortunate than us. Let us reflect on the importance of compassion, empathy, and kindness. Let us renew our commitment to building a better world for all.”

Speaking to the UGX 40m foodstuffs donation by Muslim Absa staff, Kalifungwa said, “This donation will go a long way in ensuring the well-being of the less privileged.”

The Director for Research and Communications in the office of the Supreme Mufti Dr. Muhammad Musoke Kiggundu applauded Absa Bank for hosting the Muslim community, describing it as fulfilling the Quran’s guidance of sharing.

“I would like to thank the management of Absa Bank Uganda for fulfilling the guidance of the Quran and that is sharing; it’s about feeling for one another, especially those who cannot afford to have something,” he stated.

On the holy period of Ramadan, Kiggundu said: “All that mankind does is to live but fasting is for God. I would want to thank you for reflecting on your relations with God. So, if you can manage to keep away from food, doing it for your God, then you benefit maximumly in this holy month of Ramadan.”

