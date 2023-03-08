KAMPALA – Prof. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor, Victoria University says they are committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment where all members of their community can thrive.

Prof. Muganga said these in his International Women’s Day commemoration message.

“We recognize the importance of supporting women in their pursuit of success, and we are proud of the many achievements of the talented women who are part of our community,” he said.

This year’s Women’s Day celebrated under the theme “Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” is focused on recognizing and celebrating the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

Through their Vclasses, Victoria University has modern education models and teaching methodologies to enable learners acquire real-world learning experiences to fit in both the 21st-century economies and the forth industrial revolution. The university believes that the world has changed and continues to change and only well prepared will fit in it.

“One of the assured paths to deliver such meaningful learning is to ensure that learning happens Anywhere-Anytime. That is why Victoria University has carefully developed a state-of-the-art learning management system (VClass) to support meaningful and interactive online learning and credible assessment of all our students please visit VU’s VClass for more information.”

Prof. Muganga noted that this day offers the university an opportunity to acknowledge the countless contributions of women, and to reflect on the challenges that still remain in achieving gender equality.

“As the Vice Chancellor, I am personally committed to advancing the cause of women’s rights and gender equality, not just on this special day, but every day. I urge all members of our community to join me in this effort, by actively promoting gender equity and challenging any form of discrimination and injustice that may arise,” he pledged.

“Together, we can build a community where every woman has the opportunity to achieve her full potential, where her voice is heard and valued, and where she is treated with the respect and dignity she deserves,” he added.

Prof. Muganga challenged everyone to recommit selves to the cause of gender equality, and continue to work together towards a brighter and more equitable future for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading