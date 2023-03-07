Uganda Women’s Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) wants government to increase investment for advancement of gender equality in innovations.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Luwero District woman MP, Hon. Brenda Nabukenya who represented UWOPA in a press conference on International Women’s Day tomorrow, said that technological change and education in the digital age through budget allocation would enhance teaching of sciences through equipping laboratories, enrolling more qualified science teachers.

Every 8th March, the United Nations and the entire World comes together to commemorate the International Women’s day.

The national celebration will take place in Kiruhura District under the theme: ‘Digit All: Innovation for a gender equal future’.

The day has its origins in the struggle by women for social change and to be able to participate on equal terms with men in social, political and economic processes.

UWOPA also wants parliament to pass and ensures implementation of gender equality laws aimed at protecting rights of women and girls in STEM and ICT disciplines.

The women MP umbrella association also says theme further recognizes the emerging gender digital divide and its effects to widening economic and social inequalities of women and girls.

Mubende District Woman MP, Hope Nakazibwe urged government to enhance salary remuneration for scientists to make such careers attractive for the young girls to take up.

According to the statement UWOPA proposed the need to have a mindset change in schools through career guidance and the importance of having more women and girls involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The legislators appealed to government to conduct checks on schools in districts to monitor uptake on Science , Technology, engineering and Math (STEM) and ICT by girls, identify challenges being faced and also draw country wide strategies on how to increase number of women and girls’ participation in this field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related