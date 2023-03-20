KAMPALA – We are thrilled to announce that Nassuna has been crowned Miss Uganda Elite 2023/2024. Husinah’s story is one of resilience, determination, and hope. Coming from a childhood of poverty and emotional turmoil, she faced significant challenges in her journey to the top. Despite the odds, she refused to let these difficulties hold her back and continued to work tirelessly towards her goals, these were kind words from Prof. Lawrence Muganga – Vice Chancellor, Victoria University congratulating their own.

Pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing Science at Victoria University, Nassuna Husinah was among 21 Miss Uganda finalists at an event held on evening of March 18, 2023.

“Her victory is not only a celebration of her own achievements but also a symbol of the power of determination and hard work,” Prof. Muganga said, adding that, “As a university, we are thrilled to have been able to support Husinah in her journey towards Miss Uganda Elite 2023/2024.”

He noted that as Victoria University, they not only focus at educating students but also to support and empower them in achieving their goals and aspirations.

“This is why we are delighted to grant her a full paid scholarship to pursue her Bachelor of Nursing Degree to completion.”

Professor reveal that if she ever chooses to pursue a Master of Nursing or any other postgraduate degree, they will grant her a scholarship to accomplish that milestone.

He also commended all the Ugandans and citizens of the world who supported Husinah in this competition.

“Your votes played an important role in her success, and we are incredibly grateful for your support. It is through your kindness and generosity that we can continue to support our students in achieving their goals and aspirations.”

Nassuna will represent his country and school at the international level – Miss Elite World contest which is scheduled to take place in Egypt, come May 2023.

