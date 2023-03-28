The Vice-President, Jessica Alupo, has urged women in Mityana and Kassanda districts to uphold family values for a better society.

Alupo in a speech delivered by lands minister, Judith Nabakooba during the Mityana Diocesan Mothers’ Union Celebration held in Kawungeera Archdeaconry Church Mityana, said family values such as putting God first in everything are a cornerstone for a stable community.

She explained that such families are the foundation and nucleus of our society, whose stability ensures the stability and continuity of our nation.

“It is therefore organisations such as Mother’s Union, that values of parenting are further strengthened in our communities. This is my motivation to join you today in your effort to further strengthen your capabilities in implementing women’s programs and activities in the Diocese,” she said.

The vice president also urged women to work hard to improve their livelihoods by engaging in various economic activities.

“While I commend and encourage you to continue embracing the original values of the Mother’s Union; and to uphold the moral and ethical codes that are central to your work, I encourage you to embrace money generating projects that will offer you capacity to act independently. For a long time, women have occupied a prominent position among the special interest groups that are catered for in all Government development strategic plans,” she said.

“I therefore invite everybody to contribute generously towards empowering the women of Mityana Diocese to ease their means of transport to conduct and oversee their development programs.”

Alupo donated Sh20m to help aid the work being done by Mityana Mother’s Union.

The Mityana Diocese Bishop, Joseph Bukomeko, urged Mityana people to be united at all times and work hard to improve their livelihoods.

“Unity is key for any society to move forward. I urge you people in Mityana Diocese to be united, and work hard and smart in order to secure your livelihoods,” he said, adding that Church of Uganda has played a key role in fostering peace and unity among people.

In her remarks, Ms Jane Kato, the out-going president of Mityana Mother’s Union, encouraged the women to ensure peace and harmony in their homes saying this can be done by avoiding cheating and respecting their husbands.

She also encouraged them to put God first in everything they do if they want to have successful marriages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related