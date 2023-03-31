NAMUTUMBA – Police in Namutumba on Wednesday registered a car accident which claimed Maj Alex Aceta on spot, leaving two others injured.

The deceased was attached to olillim training school.

According to traffic police, the accident happened at Mazuba Village along the Mbale-Iganga Highway.

“The accident involved two vehicles including a TX Prado being driven by 51-year-old Warrant Officer Mathias Ssefoloza who is attached to Olillim Training School,” said Traffic police spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima in a statement

She explained that the Prado driver lost control of his vehicle and knocked a boom truck which had parked off the road.

“The Prado was from Iganga heading to Mbale. Two people sustained injuries and were all rushed to Iganga Hospital where they are receiving treatment.”

A report done in 2022 by the World Health Organization ranks Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic death rates, estimated at 29 car deaths per 100,000 people.

Police frequently attribute the causes of accidents to driving cars in bad or dangerous mechanical conditions, drivers drifting from one lane to another, over speeding, overloading, failure to respect road signs among others.

