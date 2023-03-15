KAMPALA – In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the Uganda Network on Law and Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET) in collaboration with the CSO HIV law coalition called for embracing of digital innovation and technology in a bid to enable women and girls to better access to HIV and TB services in Uganda.

This year’s Women’s Day celebrated under the theme “Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” is focused on recognizing and celebrating the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

“As CSO actors, in this month of women, we celebrate the truth we live every day-that women and girls are essential to success and progress in every aspect of our society. Promoting opportunities- including innovation and technology for women and girls strengthens security, stability, and prosperity for everyone,” they said.

They say that employing technology enhances individual performance – so are women who are primary caregivers in the country and the world at large.

According to UGANET, Uganda “cannot solve any of [her] challenges- including retention in care if women and girls in their diversity are left behind.”

They, however, acknowledged the success of Uganda in putting women at the Centre of HIV and TB response recognizing, the contribution towards the elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTC), care and treatment for women and girls living with HIV/TB, scaling up intervention for key and priority populations-including women with disabilities and scaling up prevention and care programs for adolescent girls and young women.

They also recognized the progressive steps the government has taken in ensuring that there are laws and policies that protect and promote the rights of women and girls in Uganda.

They, however, say despite this, the rights of women and girls are still under attack, holding back the global target of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

“We see, women still walking long distances to access HIV and TB services, an increase in new HIV infection amongst women and girls. This is attributed to gender discriminatory laws, harmful traditional practices and gender-based violence reinforcing unequal power dynamics between men and women, with adolescent girls and young women being particularly disadvantaged.

They tasked all actors to;

1 Embrace science and technology when formulating and implementing HIV and TB-related laws and policies

2 Expand economic security for women and girls by embracing innovation that will facilitate the prevention of violence against women and girls

3 Defend access to health care including; reproductive health care, mental health and maternal healthcare

4 Safeguard women’s human rights, and promote the full participation of women and girls in all health-related services

5 Redouble commitment to eliminating gender-based violence wherever it occurs-there should be a clear referral, linkage services and programs in place when GBV occurs

6 Promote accountability for conflict-related sexual violence, and expand protection services for women and girls experiencing sexual and gender-based violence in Uganda.

7 Put in place and implement critical legislation that will advance access to services. justice, and healing for GBV survivors

