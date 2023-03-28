Lyn Tukei, an experienced Public Relations (PR) and Communications professional, has been recognized among the top 100 most influential fintech PR professionals in the world by Propel PRM.

Her achievement is a significant recognition of her contributions to the fintech PR industry, which has been rapidly growing in recent years.

Tukei, who recently concluded her term as the Director of PR for the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), and is currently the Marketing & Communications Lead at Xente Tech, a leading Ugandan fintech that automates company finance, expressed her excitement and gratitude for being ranked among the top 25 on the list.

[I’m] thrilled to share that I’m among the Top 100 most influential #fintech PR pros in the world and in the first 25 on the list thanks to @PropelPRM. Such an honor for our hard work and dedication. Grateful! Let’s keep changing the game! #PR,” she tweeted.

The Propel 100 recognizes fintech PR pros who are leading the way and driving positive change in the industry.

As the fintech sector continues to expand, there is an increasing need for skilled PR professionals who can effectively communicate the benefits and potential of fintech products and services to various stakeholders.

Tukei’s expertise and insights will undoubtedly be in high demand as fintech companies continue to grow and evolve in the coming years.

Tukei, who has been working in the PR industry for several years, has developed a reputation for her expertise in fintech. Through her YouTube channel, she has helped numerous fintech companies navigate the complex world of public relations and effectively communicate their value propositions to the public, investors, and other stakeholders.

With her recent recognition as one of the top 100 most influential fintech PR professionals in the world, Tukei is likely to attract even more attention and interest from the fintech industry.

Her determination to continue “changing the game” in the fintech industry is evident and is sure to make significant contributions to the industry in the years to come.

Who is Ms. Lyn Tukei

Ms. Lyn Tukei is an accomplished Strategic Communications and Personal Branding professional with over 8 years of experience in media and communications.

She is widely regarded as an expert in Personal Branding and has helped top industry leaders grow their online presence and drive company growth.

Lyn has served as the Director of Public Relations at the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) and is currently the Marketing & Communications Lead at Xente Tech.

She provides bespoke communications support to personal brands through her PR agency, Brand Help, and shares her knowledge on her YouTube channel, Lyn Tukei.

With her proven ability to drive company growth and enhance the public image and reputation of organizations, Lyn is a leader in the communications and PR industry in Uganda and beyond.

