SOROTI— The flat lands of Teso, beautifully embraced in the scattered sculptures stones and rocks of the region opened doors to Teso College Aloet in July 1954, a couple of years before Uganda attained her Independence.

It is in many ways, known as a traditional school with uniqueness of culture, tradition and true to its calling, a centre of Excellence with esteemed and distinguished alumni, men serving with honour in various sectors at National and global level.

With an enrollment of 1863 students spread over two campuses-the East and West wing, Teso College celebrated the 2022 Advanced and Ordinary level star in a ceremony that attracted old boys, parents, teachers from neighboring schools and the locals.

Vice PresidentJessica Alupo who was chief guest congratulated the students over their performance and attributed the success to a culture of discipline, focus and hard work.

Teso College was listed among the 30 best secondary schools with several candidates scoring aggregate 8 in 8. Ten (10 ) of the best students at the ordinary level who opted to rejoin the school at the advanced level have been rewarded with school fees waivers.

The Vice President thanked the school fraternity for keeping the image of the school in terms of performance at the National level. She reminded them to keep their moral uprightness, and education endurance and urged them to always be accountable to themselves, to the school and to the country.

She urged the staff and students to embrace the peace and economic stability and be committed Ambassadors, saying Teso, and indeed the country had faced a turbulent past, but the journey to social economic transition had taken shape.

“Sometimes, as the rest of the schools in the country were studying, insurgency would force the schools in Teso to close. Let’s continue reminding the youth of Teso where we came from so that no youth of Teso can ever slide back. When Uganda Peoples Army rebel group were fighting with Government, schools in Teso were closed for a year, while schools in the rest of the country were opened. The same applied, when LRA was attacking communities. We should never go back to such conflicts” the VP said, as she cautioned students to keep the history of the school alive through discipline

Alupo took the attentive audience through the pre and post colonial history of the country, interacting with the students on their roles in growing the economy and their contribution to development, democracy and social economic transformation.

“You are no longer reading about mentors, but seeing and interacting with them. I hope this inspires you to study harder as you grow to become national citizens. What you sow now is what you reap in future. Continue with hardwork, discipline”, she emphasized.

The Vice President commended the school for deep emphasis on Science teaching saying this provided better opportunities for the future with the biggest sectors of ICT, services, Agriculture among others are heavily Science based.

She appealed to the Arts teachers to keep their patience as the issued of salary enhancement are being resolved.

The Vice President pledged to support the diary project of the school and committed to following up on other key policy issues.

Over the years, the school has benefited Government support of UGX 5bn for construction of new structures in 2013, a Presidential pledge of UGX 5bn in 2015 for refurbishment- alongside other traditional schools, among others.

In his remarks, the Headteacher-Julius Opaso pledged his support to the successful implementation of the Parish Development Model. He requested that Government provides improved cattle breeds which would facilitate training of students on the school land and in turn, promote self reliance.

He however highlighted a few challenges like lack of computers and facilities for increased enrollment.

The Chairman-Board of Governors and an old boy of the school-Dr.Tom Okurut pledged further commitment to the school through various mentorship programs among others. Old boys have since collected UGX 500million for construction of a semi-olympic size swimming pool and raised funds for construction of an E-learning centre which was commissioned by President Museveni in March 2022.

Earlier, the Music Dance and Drama students had given performances that included poetry with the students pledging to join the fight against society vices-including corruption and homosexuality.

