The State House Anti-Corruption Unit Head, Brig Gen Henry Isoke is in Acholi Sub region following a directive from H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to the Unit, to investigate allegations of extortion and mismanagement of funds meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the Acholi Sub region.

The investigative tour comes days after a section of local leaders from the Acholi sub region met the President at State House to follow up on complaints regarding the PDM funds.

Brig Gen Henry Isoke commenced the tour on Monday March 27, 2023 in Gulu District where he held several meetings with the City & district leadership and District Security Heads led by the Regional Police Commander (RPC).

He later met community representatives who aired out their grievances and complaints about the implementation of PDM in their parishes.

On Tuesday, 28 March 2023, Brig Gen Henry Isoke continued his investigative tour in the sub region with an open community engagement in Unyama Sub County, Gulu District where the Wanainchi raised many concerns including:

Unclear charges ranging between UGX 5000 to 10000 charged by officials purportedly to cover photocopying and other administrative expenses. Delays in release of funds & illegal charges in the creation of SACCO accounts. Family, friends & relatives of officials taking priority consideration for registration. Promises to give a percentage of the money to PDM Officials before being considered for registration.

Brig Gen Isoke assured the community that the Unit would investigate all their issues and find out the reasons behind the delayed release of funds to the beneficiaries, despite the funds already being posted in the SACCO parish accounts.

The Parish Development Model was launched by President Museveni in February 2022 as one of the initiatives to uplift those in subsistence economy to join the money economy. The Ministry of Finance has so far released UGX 264B for PDM activities and so far 8931 parishes received money and are already implementing the program.

The mismanagement of these funds if not addressed will hinder the intended socio-economic transformation.

The investigations are still ongoing to cover other parts of the sub region including Amuru, Omoro and Nwoya districts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related