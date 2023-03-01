KAMPALA — A.F Mpanga Advocates and South African law firm Bowman’s Group are officially parting ways, A.F Mpanga Advocates, a Ugandan-based law firm announced on Wednesday.

“Following a mutual review of the firm’s relationship with the broader Bowman’s Group over the last few months, a joint decision was made for AF Mpanga Advocates and Bowman’s to move forward as separate firms from the 1st March 2023,” AF Mpanga Advocates

said in a statement.

The new development means that AF Mpanga Advocates will operate as a separate entity from Bowman’s, but said, it will maintain a close working relationship that has been developed over the past 10 years.

“Delivering excellent client service remains the focus of both organizations and we will ensure a smooth separation to avoid any disruption in delivery. The commitment to providing top-notch legal services to our clients remains at the core of our mission,” the Ugandan law firm whose story with Bowmans Group started in 2003.

“AF Mpanga looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional legal services and building on that dream. We appreciate the experience the firm has gained by working with Bowmans and will take these lessons to our new strategic direction.”

