KAMPALA – The yet to be established man on Wednesday perished in a car crash at Kabalagala Police Station along Gabba Road.

He was driving a motor vehicle registration number UBG 811C (Mercedes Benz) from Gabba side heading to Kampala when he failed to negotiate the corner at Kabalagala Police Station, lost control, hit parked vehicles at the Station, killing him instantly and seriously injuring the co-driver, Faridah Nampiima – Traffic police spokesperson said.

“The body of the of the deceased was conveyed to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem examination while the injured victim is admitted at Nsambya Hospital for treatment,” she added in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related