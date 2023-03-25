ENTEBBE – Edward Muhumuza, a journalist attached to NTV Uganda has died in a car crash all Entebbe Expressway.

The accident happened in the wee hours of Saturday, according to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) spokesperson, Allan Ssempebwa.

“Our rescue team on Entebbe Expressway confirmed a fatal crash this morning towards the Mpala exit section.”

Also, his employee confirmed that, “NTV is saddened to announce the passing of our journalist, Edward Muhumuza, in a car accident. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

The award-winning was last seen in the Albertine region doing his job.

Developing story….

