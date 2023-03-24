Ms. Gloria Nyanzi Penpol, the Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Turkey Chapter has praised stakeholders that helped to repatriate the remains Ugandan migrant worker Florence Babirye who perished in the devastating earthquakes that swept Turkey and Syria leaving more than 40,000 people dead.

After over 40 days of waiting by her family, the Ugandan government last week repatriated the body that was buried on Saturday in Kibanyi Village, Ndagwe Sub-county in Lwengo district.

Babirye’s body was sent home by the Ambassador in Ankara, Nusura Tiperu, the 1st Secretary to the Ambassador, Joseph Barigye, the NRM Turkey Chapter Chairman, Ronald Macpio, and Gloria Nyanzi.

Nyanzi appreciated the government of Turkey for working hand in hand with the Ugandan Embassy in Ankara to exhume and have the body returned to Uganda.

“We are so grateful to Amb. Nusula and Mr. Barigye for tirelessly working towards according to our sister a decent burial back home. It is everyone’s wish that once they die in a foreign country to have their bodies buried with their ancestors back home which our sister finally achieved,” Nyanzi said.

She commended the community leadership in Turkey, the NRM Turkey Chapter and all the community members for all the moral and financial support rendered during the entire process.

Nyanzi called on the late’s family to remain comforted with belief that one day we shall all be reunited with our dear sister in the other life.

The NRM leader appreciated the government of Turkey for the good hospitality and the support they have offered through the embassy to resettle all those that were affected by the Earthquakes that swept Hatay, Malatya, and other parts of the country.

The first earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday 6th, February struck at 4.17am (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 18 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people according to the US Geological Survey.

This was a 7.8-magnitude early morning quake, followed by dozens of aftershocks, that wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related