The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has urged women in Mityana to embrace new technologies as a way to foster development and wealth creation.

Nabakooba who was speaking at an event organised by women in Mityana to celebrate the women’s month, March said the new technologies would help women in their day-to-day work which in turn would help improve their livelihoods.

“I encourage you women of Mityana to embrace the new technologies. These technologies will help you in your day-to-day work which will help you improve your livelihoods. The internet has many platforms which can feed you with useful knowledge in agriculture and business, among others,” she explained.

This year, Women’s Day was celebrated globally under the theme: DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. Nabakooba also hinted on the new $217m (Sh803b) World Bank funded project that was launched by President Museveni on March 8.

She explained that the project is meant to support and uplift women in business to thrive and become better breadwinners for their families.

“I also want to talk about the money that our dear President Museveni launched on Women’s Day. The money is meant to support women in business to uplift themselves. I encourage you to participate in this project when the opportunity avails,” she said.

The minister also encouraged women in Mityana to take advantage of the Parish Development Model saying the money involved is also meant to uplift people out of poverty.

“Mityana is one of the districts that has so far received some money for the Parish Development Model. I encourage you to take advantage of this money so you improve your livelihoods,” she said, adding that the district has about 35 percent of its population living below the poverty line, which is not desirable.

Nabakooba who urged the women to work hard also donated hand hoes.

She said these would be a good tool in fighting poverty in the district. She thanked President Museveni for his efforts to support programmes that empower women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading