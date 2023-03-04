KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni’s Senior Advisor on Media matters John Nagenda has passed away.

The seasoned columnist with New Vision daily died from Medipal International Hospital where he was admitted for weeks.

Until his death, Nagenda was only the second surviving Ugandan to have represented East Africa at the 1975 cricket world cup in England.

Nagenda was born in Rwanda where his parents had gone to preach the gospel in 1938 but returned to Uganda when he was only aged 3.

