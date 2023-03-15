KAMPALA — The Judicial Service Commission has directed for an inquiry against two Court Registrars accused of flaunting court process in which Mbarara City North MP Robert Rukaari was arrested.

The two Court Registrars include Her Worship Mastula Mulondo and Her Worship Juliet Nakitende. HW Mastula Mulondo is the Registra of Small Claims Procedure in the Judiciary.

Justice Benjamin Kabiito, the Chairperson of Judicial Service Commission in a letter said the commission has since registered the complaint against the two registrars and said the duo would face criminal investigations.

“Your Complaint has been duly received and has been referred to the Registrar, Complaints, Investigations and Disciplinary Affairs (R/CIDA) for further management, ” Justice Kabiito wrote in a letter to MP Rukaari.

“You are advised to contact the Registrar, Criminal Investigations and Disciplinary Affairs (R/CIDA)- Julius Mwebembezi on 0782 556 948, in respect thereof, ” he added, also sending a copies to Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Attorney General and Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary.

In a letter dated March 10, also copied to the Principal Judge, Courts of Judicature and Chairman Judicial Service Commission MP Rukaari filed a complaint against various government officials— police chief ASP Karim Mukiiibi and Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda.

Others include Assistant Registrars of the Commercial Court, Her worship Mastula Mulondo and Her Worship Juliet Nakitende.

“This is to register my complaint against various Government officials that include ASP Mukiibi Karim & another, Court Bailiff& Auctioneer Moses Kirunda and

Assistant Registrars of the Commercial Court, Her worship Mastula Mulondo and Her Worship Juliet Nakitende, ” MP Rukaari wrote in protest letter to Gen Henry Isoke who heads the powerful anti graft unit in the State House.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am a keen believer in the rule of law and transparency in the Administration of Justice, but the demeaning events that happened on 01 March, 2023 following my arrest and incarceration to Luzira Prison, leaves a lot to be desired and deserve to be addressed as we forge our way for the future, ” he explained.

On March 1, 2023, Rukaari was arrested at around 4:30 pm between Bhatia Chambers and Jubilee Insurance Centre building along parliamentary Avenue over failure to pay a debt.

