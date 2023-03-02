YUMBE – A major hunt has been launched for thieves who raided the PostBank Yumbe branch ATM in a heist.

It is reported that the thugs broke four ATM cassettes and went away with an unestablished amount of money.

North West Nile region Police spokesperson Ignatius Dragudu said the Police visited the scene after getting the report.

According to the Police, on February, 27, Jane Andero and Etibu Madaraka Vincent both employees of PostBank closed the bank and went home leaving two guards: Apangu Sunday and Akethwungu Edmond on duty.

However, on February 28, 2023, at about 7:00 pm, Andero and Etibu reported for work only to realise the door of the bank had been broken and the padlocks were cut and dropped on the floor.

Dragu said when cross-examined, the two guards said they were drugged by their friends.

He added that in the incident, a riffle no. UG PSO SKD 02646011 03038, which had gone missing was later recovered with four (04) rounds of ammunition.

The robbery on the bank’s Wet Nile outlet has since been confirmed by PostBank management.

“PostBank regrets to inform its esteemed customers and the general public of an unfortunate robbery that occurred in the wee hours (2:00 am) of Tuesday 28th February 2023, at our Yumbe branch ATM,” the bank said in a statement to this website.

The bank didn’t reveal how much, if any, was robbed. PostBank in a statement said security agents led by local authorities are investigating the incident.

“The bank immediately informed the Police, who were quick to respond. Investigations into the robbery are underway, and communication about the matter will further be given by the responsible authorities.”

PostBank management to reassures its customers that their deposits are safe, and that normal banking operations have resumed at the Yumbe branch.

