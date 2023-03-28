KAMPALA – Police in Kampala Metropolitan South and Katwe Division, have in custody, a house wife on allegations of cutting off his genitals leading to his death.

Ms. Biira Joy, from Nabisalu Wasswa Zone, Makindye division is said to have engaged in a fight with husband Mr Baluku Benson upon his return to home on March 26, 2023, while drunk.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson noted that Baluku had always accused his wife of having extra marital affairs.

“During the domestic fight, the husband grabbed his wife by the neck and started strangling her, which prompted her to draw out a knife and chop off her husband’s genitals,” he said in a statement.

“The incident is another reminder that Domestic Violence is real and life threatening,” he added.

Police condemned the rage and anger among the spouses, which leads to losing respect for each other.

“We would like to remind all spouses living in conflict, to always seek help on how to resolve their family differences.”

