NEW YORK – The number of pregnant and breastfeeding adolescent girls and women suffering from acute malnutrition has soared from 5.5 million to 6.9 million.

This is 25 per cent – since 2020 in 12 countries hardest hit by the global food and nutrition crisis, according to a new report released by UNICEF.

The report “Undernourished and Overlooked: A Global Nutrition Crisis in Adolescent Girls and Women”, released by UNICEF 7 March names the 12 countries as Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen – representing the epicenter of a global nutrition crisis that has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and ongoing drought, conflict, and instability in some countries.

“The global hunger crisis is pushing millions of mothers and their children into hunger and severe malnutrition,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Adding that “And without urgent action from the international community, the consequences could last for generations to come.”

The data for the number of pregnant and breastfeeding adolescent girls and women suffering from acute malnutrition is based on estimates from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Acute Malnutrition; Humanitarian Needs Overview; Humanitarian Response Plans, Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions surveys, and nutrition and food security surveillance.

With half of stunting in children under 2 developing during pregnancy and before six months, new report raises the alarm on the need to invest in essential nutrition programmes for adolescent girls and women

Although this UNICEF report does not specifically speak to the situation in Uganda, it brings to light the various challenges around the world and on the continent, and indeed, Uganda.

Malnutrition especially among pregnant women and adolescents heightens the risk of maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity, low birth weight babies, impeded growth, impaired cognitive development, which all often translates to an intergenerational cycle of malnutrition,” says Nelly Birungi, Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Uganda.

Note must be made that there is also growing concerns over nutrition across the country, with only 15 per cent of 6-month to 2-year-old children in Uganda consuming the minimum acceptable diet, as measured by diversity and frequency.

This has led to a call for nutrition and food security mainstreaming in the second budget call circular on finalization of the budget estimates for the financial year 2023/2024, issued on 15 February 2023.

And the circular urges the Sub-Programmes of Health, Agriculture, Water, Education, Social Development and Trade to identify and implement measures to mitigate against food (in) security and under-nutrition, specifically maternal and child under-nutrition which is the leading cause of stunting today.

There is an urgent need for Uganda to step up multi-sectoral programming, advocate for more investments on nutrition and to ensure a more effective approach to improve nutrition practices and behaviours among target groups and vulnerable populations.

According to the new report – an unprecedented and comprehensive look at the state of adolescent girls’ and women’s nutrition globally – more than one billion adolescent girls and women suffer from under nutrition (including underweight and short height), deficiencies in essential micronutrients, and anemia, with devastating consequences for their lives and wellbeing.

It reveals further that inadequate nutrition during girls’ and women’s lives can lead to weakened immunity, poor cognitive development, and an increased risk of life-threatening complications – including during pregnancy and childbirth – with dangerous and irreversible consequences for their children’s survival, growth, learning, and future earning capacity.

This report comes after another report by UNICEF revealed that globally, 51 million children under 2 years suffer stunting, meaning they are too short for their age due to malnutrition.

“Of those, about half become stunted during pregnancy and the first six months of life, the 500-day period when a child is fully dependent on maternal nutrition,” adds the new analysis in the report.

“And to prevent under nutrition in children, we must also address malnutrition in adolescent girls and women,” said Ms Russell added.

The report further says that South Asia and sub-Saharan African remains the epicenter of the nutrition crisis among adolescent girls and women, home to 2 in 3 adolescent girls and women suffering from underweight globally, and 3 in 5 adolescent girls and women with anemia.

Adding that adolescent girls and women from the poorest households are twice as likely to suffer from underweight as those from the wealthiest households.

According to the report, global crises continue to disproportionately disrupt women’s access to nutritious food and that in 2021, there were 126 million more food insecure women than men, compared to 49 million more in 2019, more than doubling the gender gap of food insecurity.

It is important to note that UNICEF has scaled up its efforts in the countries hardest hit by the global nutrition crisis, including Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen, with an acceleration plan to prevent, detect, and treat wasting in women and children.

The report calls for governments, development and humanitarian partners and donors, civil society organizations and development actors to transform food, health and social protection systems for adolescent girls and women by:

Prioritising adolescent girls’ and women’s access to nutritious, safe and affordable diets, and protecting adolescent girls and women from ultra-processed foods through marketing restrictions, compulsory front-of-pack labeling and taxation.

Implementing policies and mandatory legal measures to expand large-scale food fortification of routinely consumed foods such as flour, cooking oil and salt to help reduce micronutrient deficiencies and anemia in girls and women.

Ensuring adolescent girls and women in low- and middle-income countries have free access to essential nutrition services, both before and during pregnancy, and while breastfeeding, including ante-natal multiple micronutrient supplements.

Expanding access to social protection programmes for the most vulnerable adolescent girls and women, including cash transfers and vouchers to improve girls’ and women’s access to nutritious and diverse diets.

Accelerating the elimination of discriminatory gender and social norms such as child marriage and the inequitable sharing of food, household resources, income and domestic work.

“When a girl or woman does not get adequate nutrition, gender inequality is perpetuated because learning and earning potential is lowered. The risk of life-threatening complications, including during pregnancy and childbirth increases, and the odds of giving birth to undernourished babies rise,” said Ms Russell.

“She added that “We know what it takes to get life-saving nutrition support and services to the women and children who need it most. We just need to mobilize the political will and resources to act. There is no time to waste.”

